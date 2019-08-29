EBENSBURG — State Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr., R-Clearfield/Cambria, will host a REAL ID seminar on Wednesday, Sept. 11 to provide area residents with more information on what is needed to apply for the new identification card.
The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Courtroom 1 at the Cambria County Courthouse, 200 S. Center Street in Ebensburg, PA.
“This is a great opportunity for residents who want answers to questions about REAL ID, such as whether they should go through the application process, and what they will need if they decide to apply,” Langerholc said. “We hope this informational session will make the process easier and more understandable for area residents.”
Langerholc said representatives from PennDOT and the Cambria County Register of Wills will be on hand to provide information on the application process, clarify what documents are needed to get a REAL ID and how to obtain them. Senator Langerholc’s staff will also be on hand to assist residents in obtaining an original birth certificate from the Department of Health.
Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, Pennsylvanians will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, photo ID card, or another form of federally-acceptable identification (such as a valid passport or military ID) to board a domestic commercial flight or enter a federal building or military installation that requires ID.
REAL IDs are now available to Pennsylvanians who want them. For more information, go to https://www.dmv.pa.gov/