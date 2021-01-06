HARRISBURG — State Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr., R-Clearfield/Cambria, took the oath of office to begin his second term as senator for the 35th District, representing Bedford and Cambria Counties, and parts of Clearfield County.
Langerholc was sworn in by the Honorable Kenneth A. Mummah during ceremonies at the State Capitol in Harrisburg. He won re-election to the Senate seat in November. Langerholc’s swearing-in can be viewed online.
“I am honored and privileged to continue to serve the residents of the 35th Senate District,” Langerholc said. “As we start this new term, I look forward to serving in a bipartisan manner to assist in economic recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic, working with our school districts to address the challenges our schools face during these difficult times, ensuring all constituents’ voices are heard and continue the work on legislation that we started.”
A lifelong resident of Cambria County and former district attorney, Langerholc was first elected to the Pennsylvania Senate in November 2016. A graduate of Richland High School, Juniata College, and Widener School of Law, he and his wife Cortney have three daughters.