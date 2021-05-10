HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced the preparations for the transition to a new, faster, and easier-to-use unemployment benefits system are going well, with minimal or no disruption in benefits anticipated for most unemployment payment recipients.
The Unemployment Compensation system will be offline for several days during next month’s transition from an outdated, 40-year-old system to a modern software solution, but the planned timeline has been positioned to allow most individuals to file their biweekly claims as scheduled.
“Only a small portion of claimants are anticipated to be impacted by the offline period,” said Acting Secretary Berrier. “Teams of IT and UC experts continue working to tighten the offline timeframe and conduct intensive end-to-end testing at critical stages in the process to ensure as smooth a transition as possible.”
The transition from the old system to the new system will take place May 30 through June 7, with the new system anticipated to be “live” on June 8.