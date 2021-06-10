HARRISBURG — Department of Labor & Industry Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced that a new version of the Pennsylvania Teleclaims system, which allows individuals to file for unemployment benefits by phone, is now online. PAT, which replaces a different file-by-phone system, is part of L&I’s new, modern Unemployment Compensation system, which was launched Tuesday.
“PAT allows individuals who lack computer access an easy way to file for their weekly unemployment benefits,” said Acting Secretary Berrier. “By making the change to our new UC system, we’re able to offer this service around the clock while providing individuals with the option to view more details about their claim online.”