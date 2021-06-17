HARRISBURG — State Sen. John Sabatina, D-Philadelphia, announced that a bill to support job training for veterans was approved by the senate and has been passed to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for consideration.
Senate Bill 486 will amend the Workforce Development Act to provide active-duty members of the PA National Guard and reserve components of the U.S. Armed Forces and their spouses preferential placement in job training programs a year after military discharge.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Pennsylvania has the 11th highest rate of veteran unemployment in the United States.
“I thank my Senate colleagues for moving this important bill forward at this time,” Sabatina said. “Our Commonwealth’s economy is changing rapidly in the aftermath of the Pandemic and employers are seeking out specialized skillsets to fill employment gaps. Getting more Pennsylvanians with a military background equipped with industry leading skills into the workforce makes for a stronger Commonwealth. It makes us more competitive in attracting businesses to invest here.”