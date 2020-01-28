MIDDLETOWN — The James Bond Lottery Challenge Second-Chance Drawing from the Pennsylvania Lottery is now open to players, offering 21 trips to Las Vegas for a chance to win more than $1 million in prizes, including additional bonus money to play PA Lottery online.
Between now and Aug. 27, players may enter any non-winning $10 JAMES BOND 007 Scratch-Off ticket into this Second-Chance drawing. Each ticket will be awarded 10 entries and randomly selected entries will be awarded a 7X multiplier, generating 70 total entries.
In addition to the main drawing for the Las Vegas trips, there will be two bonus drawings, in which the winners will receive $100 from the PA Lottery to play online.
Enter via the VIP Players Club at palottery.com or scan-to-enter using our Official App after reviewing entry instructions, prize details, rules, restrictions, and drawing information. Winners will be announced at palottery.com.
Enter tickets as soon as possible after play and please play responsibly. Mailed or late entries are not accepted. Games will remain for sale after the second-chance promotion ends.
About Us: The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed more than $30 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.
Visit the Winners and Benefits pages at palottery.com to review how much money each county receives in Lottery prizes and funding to benefit older Pennsylvanians.
Players must be 18 or older. Please play responsibly. Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for help with a compulsive gambling problem.
