In face of lawsuit, Pennsylvania union refunds liquor store clerk membership dues

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM FRIDAY TO 10 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS THE MID 20S EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA. * WHEN...FROM 11 PM FRIDAY TO 10 AM EDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE PROTECTIVE MEASURES NOW AS FREEZING TEMPERATURES COULD DAMAGE OR KILL TENDER PLANTS AND VEGETATION. POTTED PLANTS SHOULD BE BROUGHT INSIDE. THE LATEST FORECAST INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND ON THE NWS STATE COLLEGE FACEBOOK PAGE AND TWITTER @NWSSTATECOLLEGE, OR ON THE WEB AT WEATHER.GOV/CTP. &&