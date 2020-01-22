Holy Cross Church finds new home in Portage

PORTAGE (TNS) – It has taken years of planning, months of work and about $150,000, but Holy Cross Polish National Catholic Church has officially relocated from Johnstown to Portage.
After more than a century in Johnstown, congregation has closed the doors at its 534 Woodland Ave. and held its first Mass Dec. 15 in Portage.
The new home is the former St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, 811 Johnson Ave., Portage.
St. John closed a few years ago and sold to private interests. Holy Cross paid $85,000 for the building last year, council Vice Chairman Dan Loeberich said in the new Holy Cross.
Parishioners and the church’s priest are welcoming Portage area residents to attend weekend Mass, held at 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. on Sundays.
The Polish National Church was formed in 1897 in Scranton by Polish immigrants frustrated with the Roman Catholic Church’s failure to provide Polish-speaking priests for the new Americans.
Appropriately, members of Holy Cross now are reaching out to those who have become frustrated with today’s Roman Catholic Church – especially members of Portage’s closed churches who have not found a home after mergers.
“Not only Portage, but Wilmore and South Fork,” church secretary Linda Ringler said. “All those churches have closed. We are hoping to give them a place to come.”
The Rev. Paul Zomerfeld, pastor, said Holy Cross features Mass and songs in English. The church is open to all and continues to honor the Catholic traditions and heritage.
“A common misconception is that one needs to be under Rome to be a true Catholic,” Zomerfeld said.
“We are fully recognized by the Holy Father (Pope Francis) and Rome. We have dialogue with the church. We are trying to seek full communion.”
In the Polish National Catholic Church, however, church buildings are owned by individual parishes, such as Holy Cross.
In the Roman Catholic Church, buildings are the property of the Diocese, Zomerfeld pointed out.
Priests are also permitted to be married.
“Our goal is to welcome everyone to worship in the Catholic faith of the church of Jesus Christ, including those who may have turned from the church or felt left out,” Zomerfeld said.
“We hope to create an environment where everyone feels welcome, accepted and valued and can contribute their time, talent and treasures as they see fit.”