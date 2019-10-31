Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Windy...strong thunderstorms this evening followed by a few snow showers overnight. Low around 35F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy...strong thunderstorms this evening followed by a few snow showers overnight. Low around 35F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.