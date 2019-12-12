Weather Alert

WHILE TEMPERATURES WERE MAINLY ABOVE FREEZING AS OF LATE AFTERNOON, ISOLATED ICY SPOTS WILL BE POSSIBLE THIS EVENING, MAINLY ACROSS THE RIDGETOPS AND IN THE DEEPER VALLEYS. PERSONS TRAVELING THIS EVENING SHOULD BE ALERT FOR A RANGE OF CONDITIONS. REMEMBER THAT UNTREATED SURFACES SUCH AS RAMPS, BRIDGES, AND SIDEWALKS CAN BE SLIPPERY AFTER THE SUN SETS. IN ADDITION, PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL BE ACROSS THE REGION.