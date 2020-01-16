Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early followed by periods of snow showers late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 18F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by periods of snow showers late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 18F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%.