HARRISBURG — Ahead of Thanksgiving and the holiday season, Gov. Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf are reminding Pennsylvanians of the importance of helping each other. The governor and first lady will visit the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank in Harrisburg this afternoon to participate in a volunteer project, packing boxes of food for veterans and their families.
“It is a sad reality that too many Pennsylvanians struggle with hunger every day –and it is especially difficult for families and individuals who face this threat during the holiday season,” said First Lady Frances Wolf. “That’s why Tom and I are proud to serve with our partners at the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, who work tirelessly year-round to help meet the basic needs of the communities they serve. I am grateful for their ongoing support and partnership in the fight to end hunger in the commonwealth.”
The governor and first lady’s efforts will benefit the Food Bank’s MilitaryShare Program. The program was created in response to a statistic that shows one quarter of Central PA households receiving food assistance have at least one member who is serving or has served in the military.
“Statistics like these remind us that there’s still work to be done and no amount of help is too small when it comes to assisting one another,” said Gov. Wolf. “The Food Bank has been diligent in their efforts to combat hunger in communities, but we as individuals also have an obligation to help our neighbors.”
The governor and his administration are encouraging residents to participate charitable happenings throughout the holiday season, like serving meals at local soup kitchens and homeless shelters, donating to food banks, and hosting coat drives. The administration will visit the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank today at 3:45 p.m.