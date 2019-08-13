ALLENTOWN — Recognizing Pennsylvania’s flawed and outdated charter school law is one of the worst in the nation, Gov. Tom Wolf is taking executive action, overhauling regulations, and will propose legislation to comprehensively reform the law. The governor outlined his vision that will strengthen charter school quality, accountability and transparency to control costs and improve outcomes for students.
“Pennsylvania’s charter school law is unfair for students, parents, school districts, and taxpayers,” said Wolf. ‘While many charter schools are succeeding, others, especially some cyber charter schools, are underperforming and we are not doing enough to hold them accountable to the taxpaying public and the children they serve.”
“Today I’m announcing comprehensive charter school reform through executive action, regulation, and legislation. These changes will level the playing field for all taxpayer-funded public schools, strengthen the accountability and transparency of charter and cyber charter schools, and better serve all students.”
Brick-and-mortar charter and cyber charter schools, and for-profit companies that manage many of them, are not held to the same ethical and transparency standards of traditional public schools. Despite the rising costs of charter schools to school districts and property taxpayers, school districts and state government have limited authority to hold charter schools accountable.
The poor academic performance of some charter schools is also a concern. A recent report from Stanford University found overwhelmingly negative results from Pennsylvania’s cyber schools and called for the commonwealth to take urgent action.
Wolf’s proposal promotes innovation and choice, while ensuring that charter schools are providing a high-quality education and meeting the same standards Pennsylvanians expect from traditional public schools.
Executive actions
Wolf is tasking the Department of Education with developing regulations to achieve the following:
Access to high-auality education for all students
Allow school districts to limit student enrollment at charters that do not provide a high-quality, equitable education to students.
Require transparent charter school admission and enrollment policies that do not discriminate based on intellectual or athletic ability, race/ethnicity, gender, or disability, among other student characteristics.
Transparency and accountability for all school leadership
Hold charter schools and their operators to the same transparency standards as school districts because they are public schools and receive more than $1.8 billion in state and property tax dollars annually.
Require that charter school Board of Trustees and operating companies, like school district school boards, are free from conflicts of interest and prohibit them from making decisions that provide a financial benefit to themselves, friends, and/or family members.
Require charter schools to use sound fiscal management, provide regular financial audits to state regulators, publicly bid contracts for supplies and services, use fair contracting practices, and engage their communities.
Provide greater oversight over charter school management companies, the businesses that often profit at the expense of Pennsylvania students and families.
Establish a model state application to start a new charter school or renew an existing charter school that provides school districts with comprehensive information on how the school will be run and allow for rigorous analysis.
Fair and predictable funding for all public schools
Establish a clear process that requires charters to accurately document their costs.
Prevent charters from over charging districts and taxpayers for the educational services they provide.
Accountability on behalf of taxpayers
Initiate a fee-for-service model to cover the department’s costs associated with implementing the charter school law.
Recoup taxpayer costs for thousands of hours of currently free services that the Department provides to charter schools when it reviews applications, processes millions of payments, and provides legal and administrative support.
Comprehensive Charter School reform legislation
In addition to executive action, the governor will propose comprehensive charter school reform legislation containing the regulatory changes and would:
Establish performance standards that hold charter schools accountable for the educational outcomes of students and a moratorium on new cyber charter schools Cap student enrollment in low performing cyber charter schools until outcomes improve.
Require charter management companies be subject to the Right to Know Act, State Ethics Act, and post employee salaries on PDE’s website, similar to requirements already in place for public school districts.
Create fair, predictable, and equitable funding for school districts, including in the areas of special education funding and cyber charter tuition payments.
Establish a charter school funding commission to make recommendations on additional charter school funding reforms.