LEBANON — The family and staff of Sen. David J. Arnold, Jr., R-Lebanon, announced the end of his battle with brain cancer on Sunday, Jan. 17.
Arnold passed away peacefully at home with his wife and daughter by his side.
The 49-year-old Republican served the 48th District in Lebanon County and portions of Dauphin and York counties from 2020 to 2021.
Gov. Tom Wolf on Sunday ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds fly at half-staff immediately.
“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Arnold family following the passing of Sen. Dave Arnold,” Wolf said. “Dave was a dedicated public servant and conscientious leader who put the people of his district first, always. He fought hard every day for his constituents, even while he was fighting a terrible disease. Our commonwealth has lost a great public servant.”
In lieu of flowers, Arnold’s family has requested that contributions may be directed to the Penn State Cancer Institute in his honor. Checks can be made payable to Penn State University, and should include “Brain Cancer Institute Research” in the memo line.
Contributions can be mailed to the Office of University Development, 1249 Cocoa Ave, Suite 115, P.O. Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033-0852 or go to: https://engage.pennstatehealth.org.