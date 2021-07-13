HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity recently announced the PA 529 College and Career Savings Program had its best year ever in fiscal year 2020-21, adding 25,004 new accounts while bringing in more than $732 million in total contributions. These numbers are the largest in the nearly 30-year history of PA 529.
“This exceptional growth shows that Pennsylvania families continue to prioritize their children’s futures,” Garrity said. “PA 529 accounts have been helping families save for education for almost three decades, and it’s incredibly encouraging to see so many people taking advantage of this valuable savings tool. The program continues to evolve and offer families the ability to meet their savings goals — whether their child plans to get a technical certification, attend trade school, or get a college degree.”
There are currently more than 265,000 open PA 529 accounts with balances that have grown through contributions and investment growth to a combined $6.8 billion. The first PA 529 account was opened in 1993, when it was known as the Tuition Account Program.
The PA 529 College and Career Savings Program offers two different ways to save: The PA 529 Investment Plan and the PA 529 Guaranteed Savings Plan. Both offer important tax benefits, including a Pennsylvania state income tax deduction on contributions and no taxes paid on withdrawals for qualified education expenses. Savings in PA 529 accounts do not affect state financial aid eligibility. Accounts can be opened with as little as $10.