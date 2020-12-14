HARRISURG — While hunting often is challenging, bagging the perfect gift for the hunters in your life is as easy as placing a phone call or visiting the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s website.
Among gifts available from the Game Commission this holiday season is Penn’s Woods Passages, a newly released book by renowned wildlife artist and author Bob Sopchick.
The more than 300-page book contains an exceptional blend of Sopchick’s inspiring columns and artwork that appeared over the years in the Game Commission’s long-running monthly magazine, Pennsylvania Game News. But it’s more than just that. Many of the stories have been updated or otherwise remastered by Sopchick. And at $19.99, plus sales tax for Pennsylvania residents and shipping charges for mail orders, Penn’s Woods Passages is a premium-quality gift at a bargain price.
“Whether storytelling or painting, Bob Sopchick’s style is all his own,” said Penn’s Woods Passages editor Joe Kosack. “His work captures the magic of outdoors Pennsylvania, emboldens our hunting heritage and reinforces the value of nature’s treasures. Story after story, will warm your heart, bring tears to your eyes or compel you stop and reexamine the natural world around us.
“Penn’s Woods Passages is a gift every outdoors Pennsylvanian will appreciate and a welcome addition to any hunter’s bookshelf,” Kosack said.
Penn’s Woods Passages is among many gifts available either through The Outdoor Shop at www.pgc.pa.gov, or by calling toll free to 1-888-888-3459.
Also popular this holiday season are the Game Commission’s 2021 Wildlife Calendar, as well as the 2021 Bird Calendar, both of which are packed full of stunning wildlife photos and nature tidbits. The calendars also can be had at a great price –$9.25 each, or two for $14.99, plus sales tax for Pennsylvania residents and shipping charges for mail orders.
Other offerings from the Game Commission include gift subscriptions to Pennsylvania Game News magazine, a wide variety of collectible patches, the 2020 edition of the Pennsylvania Big Game Records book, art prints, wildlife nesting boxes, apparel and much, much more.
To get started shopping, go to www.pgc.pa.gov and click on “Make a Purchase” under “Check It Out” on the homepage. Some of the items on the next page link to The Outdoor Shop, where the entire collection of Game Commission merchandise is available to view.
There’s something for everybody and something in everybody’s price range.
“The holiday-shopping season is fully underway and, in no time at all, we’ll be unwrapping gifts with loved ones,” said Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans.
“If you’re wondering what to give the hunters, trappers and wildlife-lovers on your list, take a look at what the Game Commission has to offer. There are some real treasures that are sure to leave them smiling. And, remember, every purchase benefits Pennsylvania wildlife.”