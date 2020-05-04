MOSHANNON — Members of Black Moshannon State Park Friends group through Centre Gives is hosting its annual 36-hour on-line giving event. Giving begins May 12 at 9 a.m. and concludes May 13 at 9 p.m.
Although this year brings many hardships, any donation is helpful. Local nonprofits receive cash awards, which stay in the area.
Donate online at CentreGives.org. Minimum donation is $10. Friends of Black Moshannon is listed under Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation, their parent organization. PPFF equally divides all the funds received between the two participating Centre County Friends group, the second being Friends of Rothrock State Forest.
For more information about participating in the Centre Gives event, contact the foundation at 237-6229.