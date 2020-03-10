Forms for Pennsylvania’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program for the 2019 tax year are now available, and state Sen. Wayne Langerholc’s (R-Clearfield/Cambria) district and satellite offices are providing assistance in filling them out.
Langerholc said his staff is ready to help residents file forms for free. In addition to his regular office hours, representatives from his office will be available at satellite locations:
- Johnstown Senior Activities Center located at 550 Main Street, Johnstown, Wednesday, March 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Ebensburg Senior Center, 209 North Julian Street, Ebensburg, Thursday, March 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- East Hills Senior Center, 1425 Scalp Ave., Johnstown, Wednesday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Graystone, 375 Theatre Drive, Johnstown, Tuesday, March 24 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The rebate program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians 65 or older, widows and widowers 50 or older, and people with disabilities 18 or older. The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters. Half of Social Security income is excluded and the maximum standard rebate is $650.
“The rebates normally are distributed by the Department of Revenue beginning July 1, so the sooner forms are filed, the sooner eligible residents will receive their money,” Langerholc said. “My staff can help with completing the forms or answer any questions that folks have.”
Claimants must reapply for rebates every year because they are based on annual income and property taxes or rent paid each year. Spouses, personal representatives or estates may file rebate claims on behalf of deceased claimants who lived at least one day in 2019 and meet all other eligibility criteria.