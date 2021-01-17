HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania departments of Environmental Protection and Agriculture recently hosted “Feeding Pennsylvanians, Reducing Waste,” a panel discussion on food security in Pennsylvania and how commonwealth programs, partners, and residents are taking steps to reduce food waste to protect the environment, the security of the food supply chain, and the charitable food system. The event was held as part of the virtual 2021 Pennsylvania Farm Show.
“Reducing food waste – where food that could otherwise help to feed Pennsylvania families, rather than going to a landfill – is key to preventing hunger. Food waste is also an environmental concern as food waste in landfills produces methane, a greenhouse gas, and DEP is proud to address food security,” DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said. “This panel discussion provided a candid conversation for organizations and people in Pennsylvania who are changemakers addressing Pennsylvania’s food security concerns.”
According to Feeding Pennsylvania, an advocate organization addressing food insecurity and hunger, overall, more than 2 million Pennsylvanians are food insecure. Currently, 64 out of the 67 Pennsylvania counties have food insecurity rates at or above 13 percent. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, just three counties did.
In 2019, DEP initiated the Food Infrastructure Recovery Grant Program to address food security. Funded through the commonwealth’s Recycling Fund, the Food Infrastructure Recovery Grant Program provides grants of up to $200,000 to Pennsylvania nonprofit organizations to purchase equipment that preserves food, like refrigeration units, for example.
The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank was a recipient of the Food Infrastructure Recovery Grant program. Executive Director Joe Arthur said, “Our Food Bank has a robust system of food rescue and redistribution. We divert millions of pounds of food before it is thrown away and share it with those who need a helping hand. We save it from restaurants, retailers, grocers, shipping companies, and farms. With proper food safety practices, we rescue it, keep it fresh, and maintain its high quality and nutrition.”
The Department of Agriculture’s Pennsylvania Agricultural Surplus System reduces agricultural waste by connecting the agriculture industry with the charitable food system in all 67 Pennsylvania counties. Thirteen local food distributors work with more than 2,700 local charitable partners to distribute food to help feed low-income Pennsylvanians. Farmers are reimbursed for their surplus product and their fresh, local food is sent to families in need rather than left to lie rotting in fields.