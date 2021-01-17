Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch.