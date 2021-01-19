HARRISBURG — Federal authorities arrested a Pennsylvania woman Monday and accused her of stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the Jan. 6 breach of Capitol Hill.
Riley June Williams, of Harrisburg, was taken into custody after a former romantic partner told the FBI she took the computer during the attack and attempted to sell it to Russian intelligence officials. She’s been charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct, so far, as the investigation into the missing laptop continues.
Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s chief of staff, told The Associated Press on Jan. 8 that a laptop was stolen from a conference room, but that it was only used for presentations.
ITV reporters questioned Williams’ mother in Harrisburg about her daughter’s role in the breach. She said that Williams took a sudden interest in the president’s politics and “far-right message boards.” She attended the Jan. 6 protest with her father, a resident of Camp Hill, but they didn’t stay together the entire day. The mother told law enforcement she thought her daughter had fled after packing a bag, changing her phone number and deleting her social media accounts.