BENEZETTE — The new ELK SMART initiative has launched this week in advance of the fall 2020 elk viewing season, providing those visiting Pennsylvania’s Elk Country with four ways they can help to ensure the wild essence of the herd remains for generations to come.
Pennsylvania elk viewers can be ELK SMART by keeping these three things in mind:
- Give elk space. Keep a distance, of at least 100 yards, between people and elk. Never approach them.
- Never feed elk.
- Don’t name elk. Characterizing elk, or any wildlife, by naming them degrades their wild essence.
Pennsylvania’s elk herd is located in the state’s northcentral region. As many as 1,400 elk freely roam across 3,000 square miles, mostly within Elk, Cameron, Clinton, Clearfield and Centre counties.