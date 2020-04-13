Efforts to stem spread of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania prisons see targeted releases

Pennsylvania took the first of several recommended steps in releasing certain nonviolent prisoners, criminal justice advocates have said in recent days, but adopting other measures can further protect inmates and the law enforcement community at large against the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“Safer prisons means safer communities,” said Erin Haney, policy director at REFORM Alliance. “It’s certainly not the case that what happens behind bars stays behind bars.”
The Department of Corrections confirmed its first case of COVID-19 discovered in an inmate at a prison in Montgomery County, one of the state’s hardest hit regions, on March 29.
Ten days later, Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration announced a temporary program targeted at freeing nonviolent inmates eligible for release within nine months. Inmates considered high-risk for coronavirus complications who are within 12 months of release will also be fast-tracked out of the system, the administration said.
“Just as everyone in the community is dealing with COVID-19, the state prison system is doing the same,” Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said. “We must reduce our inmate population to be able to manage this virus. Without this temporary program, we are risking the health, and potentially lives, of employees and inmates.”
Between 1,500 and 1,800 inmates would be eligible for early release under the order, though the administration warns that challenges with re-entry will mean fewer will be processed out of the system.
“While we need to release inmates to protect them and to allow us space to mitigate the impact of the virus in our system, we also know that we need to prepare inmates for release,” Wetzel said. “Our reentry plans will include several days of release planning with the inmate, preparing and connecting the inmate to treatment programs in the community, release transportation and a complete medical screening to ensure that we are not releasing sick inmates. We’ll also provide them with an appropriate medication supply and connect them to medical providers in the community.”
Haney said reducing the prison population remains critical to preventing an outbreak – especially in an environment where social distance “is physically impossible” – but said states can take it a step further by also releasing those jailed for violating probation.
“Everyone recognizes that there is a particular challenge with preventing the spread of COVID-19 in prisons and jails,” she said. “The inmates are interacting with correctional staff on a daily basis. There’s overcrowding, limited sanitization and no personal protective equipment …. so the virus very, very quickly enters the entire community.”
Jenna Moll, deputy director for the Justice Action Network, said states should also consider ways to limit the flow of inmates through the prison system itself. One good place to start, she said, is to reconsider approaches to low level offenses that can lead to an arrest.
“Merely being processed through the system could lead to some issues with unnecessary contact and potential transmission,” she said. “Law enforcement could choose to do non-custodial arrests instead.”
The Pennsylvania State Police announced April 1 it would stop responding to nonemergency incidents in person in an effort to maintain social distancing policies. Col. Robert Evanchick said the change impacts a limited number of call types.
“The public can be confident that the PSP has the personnel, equipment, and plans in place to respond to emergencies and other critical incidents,” he said.
Moll also advised probation officers and courts to use video conferencing technology whenever possible to continue services while maintaining appropriate social distance. Doing so will help prevent a backlog of cases from clogging up the system as the pandemic rages.
“We really want to make sure we are not necessarily aggravating constitutional rights as a result [of shut downs] … we don’t want to have people losing a right to speedy trial, a right to counsel, things like that,” she said.