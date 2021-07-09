HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission recently announced that PUC Chair Gladys Brown Dutrieuille has been elected First Vice President for the Mid-Atlantic Conference of Regulatory Utilities Commissioners.
After spending the past year as the organization’s Second Vice President, Chairman Dutrieuille remains part of MACRUC’s strong and diverse leadership team. She will serve as MACRUC’s First Vice President for the coming year following an election by fellow utility regulators from states across the Mid-Atlantic region – including Delaware, the District of Columbia, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Virginia and West Virginia.
“I’m thrilled to remain an integral part of MACRUC’s leadership team and continue working with my fellow Commissioners in the Mid-Atlantic region on many of the issues we all face,” said Chairman Dutrieuille, who has been highly active with the organization since taking office as a PUC Commissioner in 2013. “It’s important to continue Pennsylvania’s work with other state public utility commissions and federal agencies to collaborate, enhance and support the public interest and our industry in regional and national utility affairs.”
The mission of MACRUC is to promote the region-wide advancement of public utility regulation and the related regulatory, legislative, and policy interests of MACRUC membership, consistent with MACRUC member state public utility commissions.
In addition to remaining on the leadership team at MACRUC, Dutrieuille continues to chair the recently formed national Task Force on Emergency Preparedness, Recovery and Resiliency, created by the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners. The task force continues exploring utility issues related to weather emergencies and evaluating the national utility response to COVID-19.
Additionally, Dutrieuille also leads the NARUC Committee on Critical Infrastructure, which is a forum for discussing and promoting solutions to utility infrastructure security and delivery concerns.
Dutrieuille is now serving her second term as a Commissioner for Pennsylvania’s PUC. She began her service at the PUC in 2013, and was first appointed as Chairman of the Commission in 2015. On April 15, 2019, Gov. Tom Wolf reappointed her as Chairman. Her term expires April 2, 2023.