HARRISBURG — The state Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement warned Pennsylvania dog owners looking to purchase new or renewal licenses of a fraudulent website selling dog licenses online.
Most recently, the department has identified www.padoglicense.online as selling fake PA dog licenses and even paying search engines to appear at the top of search results pages for common terms, like “Pennsylvania dog license” or “renew PA dog license”.
When in doubt, call your county treasurers office. Each county treasurer has a different process; while most offer an online option for purchase of licenses, some do not and require a paper form to be dropped off or mailed.
For more information of Pennsylvania’s dog laws, visit agriculture.pa.gov or licenseyourdogpa.pa.gov.