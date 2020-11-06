HARRISBURG — Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine recently announced that the department has published a request for applications for entities to conduct collaborative research on COVID-19, focusing on the health impacts and novel treatments of the virus.
“The lessons learned from COVID-19 will inform public health for years, decades and centuries to come,” Dr. Levine said. “There continues to be much to learn about the COVID-19 virus, the health impacts of the virus, what treatments exist, and the usability of those treatments. We look forward to receiving a number of applications from Pennsylvania’s research institutions that are looking to conduct collaborative research to inform public health as we work to produce a healthy Pennsylvania for all.”
The Request for Applications opened on Oct. 28, and the deadline for collaborative research is Dec. 9. The grant work will begin on June 1, 2021 and end on May 31, 2025. Interested entities must submit a letter of intent as instructed.
The collaborative research must involve an applicant and one or more collaborating organizations that will coordinate to identify priorities and conduct research. Types of research allowed include biomedical research, clinical research and health services research.
The department anticipates approximately $10 million will be available to fund three collaborative research grants that are consistent with the priorities outlined.
- Potential topics for research may include, but are not limited to:
- Research related to improving the knowledge of the genetic makeup of COVID-19 and associated viruses, like SARS-CoV-2;
- Research related to the population, behavioral, and mental health impacts of COVID-19; and
- Research related to vaccine development and testing to support public health through immunization.
For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.