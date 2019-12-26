HARRISBURG — Strict oversight of restoration of streams and other water supplies impacted by coal mining in western Pennsylvania led to a dramatic decrease in resolution times, according to a report prepared by the University of Pittsburgh for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
The report, which is required under Act 54 of 1994, outlines the impacts of bituminous coal mining on land and water. The report covers 2013-2018 and is the fifth assessment of the program. Underground coal mining, including longwall mining, can have impacts on surface structures like homes and buildings and on water resources like streams, rivers, and lakes. The report documents these impacts and the actions taken to remediate them.
The report found that mining operations were responsible, and the company liable, for 192 impacted water supplies from 2013-2018. This is down from 371 for the previous reporting period (2008-2013). The time to resolve operator-liable water supply issues dropped from 415 days in the 2008-2013 report to 302 days in the 2013-2018 report. DEP has been working with the industry to improve response times.
“This report is a good reminder of the effects of mining, and the need to mitigate those effects to ensure that underground mining can coexist with neighbors on the surface,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “This is also a good reminder to residents to check to see if their homes could be at risk of subsidence related to historic coal mining activity.”
A total of 28,854 acres were mined in Pennsylvania, with longwall mining accounting for 62 percent of the total acreage, room-and-pillar mining 29 percent, and pillar recovery 9 percent. This reflects a 7 percent decrease from the previous 5-year reporting period, even though more mines are in operation.