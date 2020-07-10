HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday released a weekly status update detailing the state’s mitigation efforts based on the COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard comparing the seven-day period of July 3 – July 9 to the previous seven days, June 26 – July 2.
The dashboard is designed to provide early warning signs of factors that affect the state’s mitigation efforts.
The data available on the dashboard includes week-over-week case differences, incidence rates, test percent-positive rates, and rates of hospitalizations, ventilations and emergency room visits tied to COVID-19.
“By looking at both statewide status and individual county status, we can take steps to stop increases before they become critical,” Wolf said.
“One thing we know for certain is that we must continue to wear masks and practice social distancing.
“Risky behavior such as going out without a mask and congregating at a bar or in a crowded setting where social distancing isn’t being practiced are leading to spikes in cases and higher percent-positive rates.”
As of Thursday, July 9, the state has seen a seven-day case increase of 4,914; the previous seven-day increase was 4,359.
While the statewide percent-positivity rate is at 4.4%, counties with concerning percent-positivity rates include Allegheny (7.9%), Beaver (6.3%), Butler (5.5%), Clarion (14.6%), Fayette (5.2%), Greene (5.4%), Lawrence (5.8%), Lebanon (5.6%), Philadelphia (5.1%), Washington (7.2%), Westmoreland (5.4%) and York (6.3%).
Each of these counties bears watching as the state continues to monitor all available data.
On Friday, DOH updated its travel recommendations and frequently asked questions, originally announced on July 2, to include Delaware, Iowa, Kansas and Oklahoma on the list of states recommended for domestic travelers returning from to quarantine for 14 days upon return to Pennsylvania.