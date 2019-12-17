HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday announced that the state Department of Transportation will distribute $13.1 million in Automated Red Light Enforcement funding to fund 41 safety improvement projects in 34 municipalities statewide.
Curwensville Borough was awarded $247,277 for traffic signal upgrades at the intersections of Filbert Street and State Street (state Route 879) and State Street and River St. and Bloomington Avenue including LED signal heads, pedestrian improvements and timing adjustments.
The City of DuBois will receive $264,528 to modify existing intersection geometry of East DuBois Ave (state Route 255) and Division Street to allow for safe and efficient vehicular turning movements within the intersection.
“This program helps communities across the state make investments in traffic flow and safety,” Wolf said. “These improvements complement the many road, bridge, and multimodal projects happening in Pennsylvania.”
Under state law, grant funding is supplied by fines from red light violations at 31 intersections in Philadelphia. The law specifies that projects improving safety, enhancing mobility and reducing congestion can be considered for funding. Municipalities submitted 116 applications, totaling almost $33.6 million in requests.
This investment brings the total dollars awarded through the ARLE funding program to $91.59 million, funding 457 safety projects since 2010.
Projects were selected by an eight-member committee based on criteria such as benefits and effectiveness, cost, local and regional impact, and cost sharing.