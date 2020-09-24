Central Pennsylvania Community Action, Inc., has been awarded CARES Act funding from the Department of Community and Economic Development through the Community Services Block Grant, for the program called the “Vehicle Assistance Program”. The program opens on Oct. 1 and will assist consumers with vehicle purchases and other related vehicle issues.
The grant will cover Centre and Clearfield counties.
The VAP program will assist individuals from low income households struggling to hold a job due to lack of a vehicle, or other needed vehicle repairs and services. The program will provide an allotment of up to $2,500 to help purchase a vehicle from a certified car dealership, $1,500 for larger repairs and up to $500 will be provided to perform necessary required services to keep the car running efficiently and legally (i.e. state inspections, insurance, registration).
The following will be requirements of the grant: 1) low income individuals under 200% of poverty, 2) individuals currently working (must show written proof), 3) have an offer of employment secured (must show written proof). There will be no exceptions to any of the requirements.
For more information regarding this program, please call our Main Office at (814) 765-1551 or 800-822-2610.