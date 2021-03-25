HARRISBURG — Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam has signed an amended order indicating that certain vaccine providers must work with local Area Agencies on Aging and Medical Assistance Managed Care Organizations to specifically schedule adults eligible in Phase 1A of the state’s vaccination plan.
The order also requires these providers to have the ability to schedule appointments for individuals into the future. Under this order, a vaccine provider that informs a Phase 1A individual that no appointments are available may be subject to enforcement. The order also requires providers to continue to ensure that appointments can be scheduled both by phone and using online scheduling systems.
To date, close to 1.6 million Pennsylvanians have been fully vaccinated and more than 3 million have at least one dose of vaccine. There are approximately 4 million eligible Pennsylvanians in Phase 1A. If about 80 percent of eligible individuals choose to be vaccinated, that means more than 3.2 million Pennsylvanians must have either received a vaccine or have been scheduled by the end of the month, for an appointment in the future.
“While it may seem like a daunting task, it is possible with the hard work and commitment of our trusted providers and the help of the state’s 52 Area Agencies on Aging, that have already been doing a tremendous job partnering with providers,” Acting Sec. Beam said. “We want to foster these relationships, leading by example of the partnerships already in place, and meet the goal of getting our Phase 1A eligible Pennsylvanians vaccinated in short order.”
Beam stressed that there is still limited COVID-19 vaccine supply compared to demand and so all possible efforts must be made so that the vaccine received in the commonwealth is most effectively administered.
In order to receive COVID-19 vaccine, all providers entered into an agreement with the federal government to vaccinate in accordance with federal guidance and guidance from the Department of Health.
The federal government, through the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended vaccine priorities, which have been adopted by the commonwealth.
Implementation of the vaccine priorities, increased administration of vaccine dosages received, and accessibility to scheduling resources, in part, will ensure the effective administration of the COVID-19 vaccine within the commonwealth and eventually slow the spread of COVID-19 until it is curtailed.
On Feb. 12, 2021, Acting Sec. Beam ordered that providers take a number of steps to administer the vaccine in a timely manner and increase access to vaccinations. The Wolf administration views this amendment as essential as we work to vaccinate those 65 and older and those with health conditions that makes them eligible to be vaccinated in Phase 1A as soon as possible. Completing these vaccinations is imperative in our efforts to provide vaccine equity and to complete Phase 1A as quickly as possible.