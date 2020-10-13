Coronavirus policies to protect non-paying utility customers from being disconnected remain active in Pennsylvania, according to a nonprofit group representing state public utility commissions.
Many states put in place policies in the form of orders, directives and statutes that limit disconnections to customers who are unable to pay their utility bills as a result of the health emergency, the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners reported. In Pennsylvania, the moratorium remains in force until Dec. 1.
The authority of state public utilities commissions varies by state, the group said in an Oct. 1 report. Utility commissioners, who oversee investor-owned utilities that provide services such as water, telecommunications and power, do not usually have regulatory power over municipal or cooperative utilities, according to the association.