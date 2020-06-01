Coronavirus claims 95,534 hotel-supported jobs in Pennsylvania

Coronavirus-related losses of jobs supported by the hotel industry in Pennsylvania numbered 95,534 out of a total of 234,088 hotel-supported jobs, according to a hotel industry estimate.
The analysis published by the American Hotel & Lodging Association found that out of a total of 65,229 jobs generated directly from hotel operations in the state, 28,701 jobs were projected to be cut by the coming weeks due to the COVID-19 crisis. The study is based on Oxford Economics research carried out in mid-March.
Nationwide, 44 percent of hotel workers were projected to lose their jobs in the coming weeks due to the pandemic, which has led to a dramatic drop in hotel occupancy.
California, Florida, Nevada and Texas are expected to be the states hardest hit by losses of jobs generated directed by the hotel and lodging industry, the association reported.
“The impact to our industry is already more severe than anything we’ve seen before, including Sept. 11th and the great recession of 2008 combined,” association President and CEO Chip Rogers said in a statement.