HARRISBURG — State Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Centre, recently took the oath of office, beginning his eighth term representing the 77th Legislative District.
“I am honored to again serve the great communities throughout Centre County and look forward to working with my colleagues to advance smart and sensible priorities,” said Conklin. Conklin was also chosen to serve an additional term as Democratic chair of the House Gaming Committee.
Known as First Tuesday, today’s swearing-in ceremony in the House chamber marked the beginning of the 205th legislative session.