HARRISBURG — State public officials, including lawmakers, should not be granted a cost-of-living adjustment at this time due to the financial challenges brought about due to the current pandemic, said state Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Centre.
Conklin said he voted in favor of House Bill 2487 to amend the state’s public official compensation law, allowing for a freeze to be placed on COLAs through 2021 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic for public officials.
“Pennsylvanians have been hit hard these past few months, and many of them are struggling to take care of their families while being out of work and worrying about how to pay their bills,” said Conklin. “In addition, we are anticipating a significant revenue shortfall going into the next budget cycle, and there is no reason why any public official in our state should receive a COLA now.”
The measure would also freeze COLAs for the following offices and positions: governor, lieutenant governor, state auditor general, state treasurer, state attorney general, commissioners of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, and heads of state departments.
Conklin said the bill, which passed unanimously in the House, now heads to the Senate for further consideration.