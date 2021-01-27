HARRISBURG — State Rep. Scott Conklin announced he will soon introduce a measure that would require those under Protection from Abuse orders in connection with a domestic violence case to wear an electronic monitoring device.
Conklin, D-Centre, said nearly half of states across the country permit electronic monitoring in such cases, and it’s time for Pennsylvania to do the same.
“Almost 11 years ago, Traci Ann Raymond Miscavish, a dear family friend of mine, was murdered by her estranged husband at her workplace, who she had filed a PFA order against,” Conklin said. “She had previously expressed her fear of him, notably because he had firearms and had repeatedly threatened to murder her. Had he been ordered to wear a GPS monitoring device when the PFA order became final, she might be alive today. Study after study has shown that the presence of a firearm increases the likelihood of a domestic violence situation turning deadly, and my measure, once signed into law, will indeed save more lives.”
Conklin added that while Act 79, passed in 2018, requires a person who is under an active PFA order to turn over their firearms to local law enforcement within 24 hours of conviction, it still does not reduce the threat of additional violence toward a victim of domestic violence.
More information on Conklin’s pending legislation can be found at the following link: https://www.legis.state.pa.us/cfdocs/Legis/CSM/showMemoPublic.cfm?chamber=H&SPick=20210&cosponId=34383.