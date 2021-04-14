HARRISBURG — The Departments of Health and Education recently encouraged all students at Pennsylvania colleges and universities to receive their COVID-19 vaccination before the semester ends. DOH and PDE officials are encouraging all institutions of higher education to work with local providers to ensure vaccination opportunities are available before students leave for the summer.
The DOH vaccine jurisdiction includes 66 counties across Pennsylvania, and everyone over 16 is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine – regardless of occupation, health conditions, residency, or citizenship. Students do not have to be a resident of Pennsylvania to receive the vaccine here.
To date, more than 6.6 million doses have been administered to more than 4.3 million people.
Students can visit the DOH vaccine map to find a provider nearest them or call the PA Health Hotline at 1-877-PA-HEALTH (1-877-724-3258) with questions.