Clearfield County remains on drought watch

HARRISBURG — After a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection on Wednesdy kept Clearfield County on its drough watch list and added Columbia County, bringing the total to 30.
Drought watch has been declared for Armstrong, Blair, Bradford, Butler, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Columbia, Cumberland, Elk, Erie, Fayette, Forest, Huntingdon, Indiana, Jefferson, Juniata, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Warren, and Wyoming counties.
Three additional counties — Clinton, McKean, and Potter — are on drought warning.
In counties on drought warning, consumers are asked to reduce their individual water use 10 to 15 percent, based on a statewide average of 62 gallons per person per day. This means a reduction of six to nine gallons a day.
In counties on drought watch, consumers are asked to reduce their individual water use 5to 10 percent, or a reduction of three to six gallons of water per day.
DEP is notifying water suppliers in these counties of the need to monitor their supplies and be prepared by updating their drought contingency plans as necessary. Varying localized conditions may lead water suppliers or municipalities to ask residents for more stringent conservation actions by residents.
Thirteen public water suppliers have begun requiring consumers to reduce their water use.