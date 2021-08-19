HARRISBURG — Clearfield County’s number of COVID-19 cases rose by 31 on Thursday, bringing the total to 9,003 cases.
Neighboring Elk County added five new cases and one coronavirus-related death. Jefferson County added 12 new cases.
Elsewhere in the region, Blair County added 31 new cases, Cambria County added 25 new cases and one death, and Centre County added 22 new cases.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair –13,779 total cases and 346 deaths
- Cambria –15,174 total cases and 444 deaths
- Centre –17,351 total cases and 230 deaths
- Clearfield –9,003 total cases and 162 deaths
- Elk –2,946 total cases and 42 deaths
- Jefferson –3,452 total cases and 99 deaths
DOH on Thursday confirmed there were 3,451 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,259,775.
There are 1,307 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 338 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 6 stood at 6.0%.
As of Aug. 18, there were 22 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 28,040 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, as of Aug. 18, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered, and 64.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.