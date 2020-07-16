HARRISBURG — Clearfield, Centre and Jefferson counties did not report any new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, but Centre County did report a coronavirus-related death.
Neighboring Cambria County reported 10 additional cases while Blair County reported five new cases. Elk County also reported one new case.
The total number of positive cases and deaths for Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below:
- Blair –118 cases with 1 death
- Cambria –153 cases with 3 deaths
- Centre –262 with 9 deaths
- Clearfield –96 with 0 deaths
- Elk –32 with 0 deaths
- Jefferson –41 with 1 death
The state Department of Health on Thursday confirmed 781 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 98,446. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
Allegheny is reporting an increase of 140 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 132 cases.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 9 and July 15 is 142,176 with 5,517 positive cases. There were 20,413 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 15. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 6,973 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 16 new deaths reported.
“As the state has put in place new mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, we must work together to stop another surge.”
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
There are 638 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 885,195 patients who have tested negative to date.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,430 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,534 cases among employees, for a total of 21,964 at 767 distinct facilities in 58 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,777 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 7,337 of our total cases are in health care workers.