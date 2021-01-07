HARRISBURG — After a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has lifted drought watch or warning for 20 counties, returning them to normal status.
Three counties remain on drought watch, including Clearfield and Center counties.
Drought watch or warning has been lifted for Bradford, Cameron, Columbia, Cumberland, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, Juniata, Lycoming, McKean, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Warren, and Wyoming counties.
Clinton County is also on drought watch, having improved from drought warning conditions.
“We’re getting close. Recent rainfall brought good news for many counties,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “But three counties have a little ways to go to return to normal conditions. We ask all water consumers on drought watch to remain mindful and continue to reduce their water use a modest amount.”
Consumers on drought watch are asked to reduce their individual water use 5-10 percent, or three to six gallons of water per day.
DEP has notified water suppliers in Centre, Clearfield, and Clinton counties of the need to monitor their supplies and update their drought contingency plans as necessary. Varying localized conditions may lead water suppliers or municipalities to ask residents for more stringent conservation actions.
Several public water suppliers in these counties are requiring consumers to reduce their water use or requesting voluntary reductions. Suppliers in a few other counties are still asking for voluntary reductions as water levels recover. Find the list at www.dep.pa.gov/drought.
A drought emergency has not been declared for any county.
The next Drought Task Force meeting will be held on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.