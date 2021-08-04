WILLIAMSPORT — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today that Jessica Stover, 27, of Millheim, was sentenced on Aug. 3, by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann to one year of probation for theft of mail. Stover was also ordered to pay $350 in restitution and a $300 fine.
According to Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Stover entered a guilty plea in March 2021 to theft of mail matter by a Postal Employee where she admitted to opening greeting cards and other mail at a U.S. Post Office sorting facility for mail destined for students at Pennsylvania State University.
The case was investigated by the United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General.
Assistant United States Attorney Geoffrey W. MacArthur prosecuted the case.