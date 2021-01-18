BELLEFONTE — The COVID-19 testing site operated by AMI Expeditionary Healthcare under contract with the Centre County Board of Commissioners will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 19 at a new location.
Beginning that morning, the testing site will be located at 1155 Benner Pike, Suite 120 (former Comcast location). Testing is available Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Testing is available to any age and no appointment is necessary. Photo ID is required. Individuals with insurance will be asked to provide an insurance card however no co-pay or any other cost is charged to the individual. Uninsured individuals will also be tested without cost to the person. Anyone needing to be tested may access this site regardless of residency.
