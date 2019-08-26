JOHNSTOWN — The Cash4Life multi-state game has awarded its eighth $1 million prize in Pennsylvania since the Pennsylvania Lottery joined the game in April 2015.
The Cash4Life winning-ticket worth $1,000 a week for life, or $1 million cash, was sold in Cambria County for the Friday, Aug. 23 drawing.
The ticket correctly matched all five balls drawn, 18-34-37-45-55, but not the green Cash Ball, 04, to win an annuity prize valued at $52,000 a year for life, or a cash prize of $1 million, less applicable tax withholding.
The selling retailer, Quaker Steak & Lube, 1425 Scalp Ave., Johnstown, earns a $5,000 bonus.
Since 2015, Cash4Life has generated more than $106.4 million in sales and players have won more than $39.6 million in prizes. Cash4Life is also played in surrounding states, including New York, New Jersey, Maryland and Virginia.
Prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before winners can be identified. Cash4Life winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.
The holder of any annuity prize-winning ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at Lottery headquarters in Middletown, Dauphin County. Claims may be filed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Players should check every ticket, every time. Lower-tier prizes may be claimed at a Lottery retailer.
How to play Cash4Life: Each play costs $2. Players choose five numbers from 1-60 and one number from 1-4, the green Cash Ball. Players may choose their own numbers using a playslip or opt for computer-selected Quick Pick numbers. Cash4Life offers a top prize of $1,000 a day for life, a second prize of $1,000 a week for life, plus seven other ways to win. Drawings are held every night at 9 p.m. and tickets can be purchased up to 10 draws in advance. Approximate chances of winning: top prize: 1 in 21.8 million; second prize: 1 in 7.3 million; overall/any prize: 1 in 8.
As with any multi-state game, Cash4Life prizes must be cashed in the state where the winning ticket was sold.