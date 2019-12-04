HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf invite the public to join them along with Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and his family for the 2019 Capitol Tree Lighting ceremony at noon on Monday, Dec. 9, in the Rotunda of the Main Capitol Building in Harrisburg.
“It truly doesn’t feel like the holidays in the Capitol Complex until the Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony,” Wolf said. “Each year we always look forward to getting our holidays off to a good start with holiday greetings, the sounds of the season, and most of all lighting the commonwealth Christmas Tree.”
The Wolf and Fetterman families will be joined by Pennsylvania Department of General Services Secretary Curt Topper and The Rt. Rev. Dr. Audrey C. Scanlan, XI Bishop of The Episcopal Diocese of Central Pennsylvania. The Bishop McDevitt Chorale will perform, and Santa Claus will make an appearance.
The governor will deliver a special holiday message and lead the audience for the countdown to light the Capitol Christmas Tree.
This event is open to the public.