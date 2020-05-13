HARRISBURG — Chuck Moran, executive director of the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association, urged Wednesday that Gov. Tom Wolf sign into law a measure that would allow taverns and restaurants to offer mixed drinks to go.
Moran’s statement came after the Pennsylvania Senate passed HB 327 by a vote of 48-0.
Moran said, “With every day that passes, Pennsylvania’s small business taverns and licensed restaurants move closer to financial ruin. These establishments were among the first businesses to either close or limit services as part of Gov. Wolf’s Business Closure Order to fight the spread of COVID-19, and have been told they will not be allowed to resume operations until their counties enter the green phase. Business owners have been deprived of their operations and income, and are facing permanent closure, while many employees have lost their jobs.”
“Today,” he went on, “the Pennsylvania Senate joined the House of Representatives in almost unanimously throwing a lifeline to help keep taverns and restaurants from sinking faster. HB 327 would allow taverns and licensed restaurants to sell mixed spirit drinks to go with a few limitations for quantity, container, and time of day. This gives establishments one more small revenue stream to help them survive.
“Every little bit counts,” Moran said. HB 327 in combination with other business saving opportunities can make a difference.”
Moran singled out a number of legislators to thank for passage of the measure.
“The Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association thanks Senators Joe Scarnati, Jake Corman, Jay Costa, Pat Stefano, and Jim Brewster and the rest of the Senate for their quick bi-partisan response, and support of Pennsylvania’s neighborhood taverns and licensed restaurants,” he said.
Moran concluded by saying, “We urge Gov. Wolf to sign this bill as quickly as possible so that our Members can soon offer mixed liquor and spirits drinks to go.”