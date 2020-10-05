Biden administration would impact Pennsylvania, other battleground states

Pennsylvania would experience “a marked difference” if Democrat candidate Joe Biden entered the Oval Office and enacted his policy agenda, according to a just-released study.
The James Madison Institute, a Florida-based free market think tank, has taken the wraps off an analysis of each presidential candidates’ agenda and explored how policy proposals would impact battleground states’ job markets and economies.
The report, Battleground States 2020, asserts Biden and Vice President candidate Kamala Harris would cost U.S. taxpayers an additional $36 trillion over 10 years if their policy agenda came to fruition.
The five key swing states – Pennsylvania, Florida, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin – stand to incur $27 billion combined in the same time period, according to the analysis.
Comparisons between the Biden-Harris platform and incumbent President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were outlined in the analysis.
In a statement, Robert McClure, president and CEO of the James Madison Institute, said the impact of a Biden-Harris administration from one state to the next could vary widely.
“If we have learned anything from this incredibly unique year, it is that the economy can turn on a dime, and policies matter greatly,” McClure said in the statement. “We face a perilous fight to return to prosperity, and what happens in Washington, D.C., will filter down to states such as Pennsylvania in different ways.”
With respect to Pennsylvania, the report states the Biden-Harris platform would translate to a $10,605 tax on every resident, or $42,419 for a family of four.
“They Keystone State would see a marked difference in job creation and overall GDP growth between the Biden-Harris agenda and second Trump term,” a passage in the executive summary states. “Projected job creation under the Biden-Harris platform would be 28,000 per year, compared to 110,000 under Trump.”
Several organizations collaborated with the James Madison Institute in the analysis, including Harrisburg-based public policy organization Commonwealth Partners Chamber of Entrepreneurs.
“We’ve already seen unemployment skyrocket under (Democrat) Gov. (Tom) Wolf’s business shutdowns,” Matt Brouillette, president and CEO of Commonwealth Partners, said in a statement.
He continued, “At a time when Pennsylvanians need leadership that will unleash rather than hinder economic growth, it’s critical that we understand the ripple effects of former Vice President Biden’s economic plans.”
Other analysts, however, have taken a different stance on the Biden-Harris platform. In a new report, “The Macroeconomic Consequences,” officials within Moody’s Analytics said some components of the Democrat hopefuls’ plans could have a positive long-term effect on the economy and labor market.
“Longer term growth under Biden’s policies is stronger because on net, they expand the supply side of the economy — the quantity and quality of labor and capital needed to produce goods and services,” Mark Zandi, chief economist, and Bernard Yaros, economist, with Moody’s wrote in the report.
They continued, “(Biden’s) plan to increase spending on the nation’s infrastructure also boosts business competitiveness and productivity.”