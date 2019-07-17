HARRISBURG — Auditor General Eugene DePasquale on Wednesday announced he will conduct an audit of the Humanity Gifts Registry, the non-profit state agency that coordinates the distribution of bodies donated for medical training and research.
“Donating your body for use in medical research and training is a great way to improve the quality of health care for future generations,” DePasquale said. “My audit of the Humanity Gifts Registry is designed to offer reassurance to Pennsylvanians who make that important final choice.”
The Department of the Auditor General audits the HGR to ensure all funds are accounted for and that its expenses are consistent with the law. The new audit will cover the period of July 1, 2016 through June 30, 2019.
The Humanity Gifts Registry, based in Philadelphia, was created by state law in 1883. It coordinates the distribution of donated bodies to medical and dental schools in Pennsylvania. By law, these donated bodies and body parts must remain in Pennsylvania.
