HARRISBURG — Auditor General Eugene DePasquale repeated his call for the General Assembly to give Volunteer Firefighters’ Relief Associations greater flexibility to use the state aid they receive in ways that meet specific local needs, such as for specialized equipment or volunteer recruitment efforts. Current state law tightly restricts how the money may be spent.
“I want to make sure that the law governing the use of state aid is keeping up with changes in how fire services are provided and can be used to help recruit more volunteers,” he said, noting that two volunteer fire companies serving Mechanicsburg recently consolidated into a single organization to reduce costs and improve efficiency.
Mechanicsburg is the latest example of a growing trend for volunteer fire departments struggling to meet emergency demands with a dwindling number of volunteers, many of whom spend more time raising funds than fighting fires.
Between 2015 and 2018, the Mechanicsburg VFRA which supports the volunteer fire department, experienced a $10,000 drop in funding from the state with no explanation.
Act 118 of 2010 governs the overall operation of volunteer firefighter relief associations, which are legally separate from the fire departments they support. State aid provided under the law is intended to solely benefit volunteer firefighters. The list of eligible expenses is found online here.
In addition to distributing the funding to VFRAs, the Department of the Auditor General also audits those organizations to ensure state aid is spent appropriately.
The state’s Center for Local Government Services can provide assistance to struggling fire companies interested in regionalizing services: www.dced.pa.gov/fire.