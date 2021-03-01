HARRISBURG — Auditor General Timothy DeFoor recently announced several key staff appointments, including the hiring of Gordon Denlinger as Deputy Auditor General.
Denlinger, a certified public accountant, formerly served for 12 years as a state Representative for the 99th Pennsylvania House District in Lancaster County. He most recently served as the Pennsylvania State Director for the National Federation of Independent Businesses.
Auditor General DeFoor also promoted Janet Ciccocioppo to the position of Deputy Auditor General. Ciccocioppo, a 31-year veteran of the Department of the Auditor General, previously served as director of the department’s Bureau of Performance Audits.
In addition, Michael Richart was recently appointed to serve as Deputy Auditor General for Administration. A 21-year veteran of state service, Richart most recently served as the Director of the Bureau of Planning and Management in the Office of the Budget, Comptroller Operations.
“I’m excited to be building an outstanding team to help me deliver on my promise to hold state government accountable for how it spends taxpayer dollars,” DeFoor said.
