HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf and Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman on Monday informed Pennsylvanians of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Affordable Care Act open enrollment extension due to consumer complaints of website glitches and significant delays yesterday, the original deadline to enroll. The deadline has been extended to 3 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18. Consumers can sign up at www.HealthCare.gov.
“I’m pleased that Pennsylvanians have some additional days to visit HealthCare.gov to enroll in an Affordable Care Act health insurance plan,” Wolf said. “It’s my priority to have every Pennsylvanian healthy and to have the right, affordable plan to receive care. I encourage people who wanted to enroll and missed yesterday’s deadline to take advantage of this extension.”
“Widespread reports that HealthCare.gov was inoperable at times yesterday make clear that HHS needed to provide American consumers another opportunity to enroll in health coverage,” said Altman. “A ‘technological error’ should not be the reason that a Pennsylvania family goes without health insurance beginning on January 1.”
Altman continued, “My department, Gov. Wolf, insurance agents and brokers, and our navigator and assister partners across the commonwealth have worked tirelessly over the last six weeks to inform Pennsylvanians of their coverage options for next year. As recently as Friday we were meeting with constituents – side-by-side with U.S. Senator Bob Casey – about coverage options, and explaining the difference between comprehensive ACA plans, and sub-standard, short-term plans. We are pleased to have the opportunity to continue to do this for a couple of additional days.”
For more information on health insurance or to contact the Insurance Department’s Bureau of Consumer Services, visit www.insurance.pa.gov or call 1-877-881-6388.